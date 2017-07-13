Live Commentary: Gor Mahia 1-2 Everton

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the pre-season friendly meeting between Gor Mahia and Everton at the National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.
The Toffees begin their summer campaign in East Africa, where a number of their recent signings - returning academy graduate Wayne Rooney among them - are expected to play some part.
Record 15-time Kenyan champions Mahia currently lead the way in their domestic division once again, meanwhile, but they head into this match on the back of a four-game winless run and have seen their advantage at the top completely slashed.
Ronald Koeman: "It is still too soon to talk about top four; what we'd like to do is continue what we did last season. Everyone is trying to get the best players. The big six in the Premier League will spend money as well but it is a good signal to everybody that we are on board and will try to give them that competition that we didn't last season. Everybody knows you cannot do that in one season. The first season (the aim) was to try to play good football and get good results but now we need to make the next step to get the type of players in who can use that pressure and the qualities we need to improve."
Wayne Rooney: "My return has been on the cards. I was here [at Everton] as a young boy, aged nine, and to be back is brilliant. There's a lot of new faces but it's an exciting time for myself and certainly an exciting time for the club. The club has shown ambition. The players are in place and, with the younger lads coming through, we're moving in the right direction. The important thing now is to be successful. It's a great move for me and hopefully I can bring my qualities to the team."
STARTING XI: Stekelenburg, Kenny, Williams, Jagielka, Connolly, Schneiderlin, Lennon, Lookman, McCarthy, Klaassen, Rooney
SUBS: Hewelt, Baines, Keane, Davies, Mirallas, Pennington, Calvert-Lewin, Gana, Barry, Besic, Dowell