Justin Edinburgh sacked as Gillingham manager
© Getty Images
Gillingham announce the sacking of manager Justin Edinburgh with immediate effect.
By Daniel Lewis
, Football League Correspondent
Filed: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:13 UK
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:22 UK
Gillingham have announced the sacking of manager Justin Edinburgh after less than a year in charge of the League One club.
The 47-year-old was brought on board last February following the axing of Peter Taylor, but he leaves with the Gills sitting in a lowly 18th position.
More to follow.
Read Next:
EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea through >
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.