Gillingham

Justin Edinburgh sacked as Gillingham manager

Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
Gillingham announce the sacking of manager Justin Edinburgh with immediate effect.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Gillingham have announced the sacking of manager Justin Edinburgh after less than a year in charge of the League One club.

The 47-year-old was brought on board last February following the axing of Peter Taylor, but he leaves with the Gills sitting in a lowly 18th position.

