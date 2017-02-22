Crowd generic

Ghana

Marcel Desailly tipped to land Ghana job

Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly brings the ball forward against Charlton Athletic on December 26, 2003
Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong backs former Chelsea and France centre-back Marcel Desailly to become the new manager of Ghana.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong has backed former Chelsea and France centre-back Marcel Desailly to replace Avram Grant as the new manager of the Ghana national team.

Grant resigned as head coach of Ghana following the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars finished fourth, and the African nation are yet to appoint a replacement for the Israeli.

Sarpong, however, is convinced that 48-year-old Desailly, who has not yet managed a professional club or national team, is "the right man" to take control of affairs.

"Marcel Desailly is the right man for the vacant coaching job and I see him as the person who can end our 35-year run without a major trophy when he is appointed," Sarpong told reporters.

"Foreign coaches can't win trophies for us and so I don't see the rationale behind their continuous appointments. Desailly is not a foreign coach to me because he was born here and only represented France. He has what it takes to lead the Black Stars as he remains the only option that can bring success to us when given the top coaching job."

Desailly represented the likes of Nantes, Marseille, Chelsea, AC Milan during an illustrious playing career, while he was capped 116 times by the French national team.

Avram Grant attends the Ladies' Singles third round matcj between Serena Williams of the United States of America and Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan on day six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June
