Avram Grant steps down as Ghana boss

Avram Grant attends the Ladies' Singles third round matcj between Serena Williams of the United States of America and Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan on day six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June
Avram Grant resigns as manager of Ghana after more than two years in charge of the African nation.
Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Avram Grant has resigned as manager of Ghana after more than two years in charge.

The Israeli's contract expired after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana finished fourth, and there will be no renewal as the 62-year-old seeks pastures new.

"I've hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semi-final of this year's competition," Grant said in a statement.

"And the passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I'll always remember."

Grant took control of the Black Stars in November 2014 and led the African nation to the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations final, but they exited this year's competition in the semi-finals.

Ghana's FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has reportedly already begun the search for Grant's successor.

Chelsea's Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman runs with the ball diring the UEFA Champions League, group G, football match between Chelsea and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Stamford Bridge in London on September 16, 2015
