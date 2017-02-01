The Football Association fine League One side Fleetwood Town £4,000 for breaching its rules on anti-doping.

Fleetwood Town have been fined by the Football Association for breaching rules on anti-doping.

The League One playoff hopefuls have been handed a £4,000 penalty after failing to ensure that its information on the club whereabouts was accurate.

Fleetwood have accepted the charge and will face no further punishment from English football's governing body.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Fleetwood Town have been fined £4,000 in relation to The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping," read an FA statement.

"The club admitted that it had failed ensure its 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

Fleetwood currently sit fourth in the League One table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.