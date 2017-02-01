Crowd generic

Fleetwood Town fined for breaching anti-doping rules

A general view ahead of the Sky Bet League Two play off Semi Final second leg match between Fleetwood Town and York City at Highbury Stadium on May 16, 2014
The Football Association fine League One side Fleetwood Town £4,000 for breaching its rules on anti-doping.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 14:33 UK

Fleetwood Town have been fined by the Football Association for breaching rules on anti-doping.

The League One playoff hopefuls have been handed a £4,000 penalty after failing to ensure that its information on the club whereabouts was accurate.

Fleetwood have accepted the charge and will face no further punishment from English football's governing body.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Fleetwood Town have been fined £4,000 in relation to The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping," read an FA statement.

"The club admitted that it had failed ensure its 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

Fleetwood currently sit fourth in the League One table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe28177456282858
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd29176653341957
3Bolton WanderersBolton27155736211550
4Fleetwood Town29148743301350
5Bradford CityBradford291213436241249
6Rochdale27143104136545
7Southend UnitedSouthend28111074035543
8Bristol Rovers29126114850-242
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough2811894037341
10Millwall2711794240240
11Charlton AthleticCharlton2791263527839
12Walsall2891183638-238
13AFC Wimbledon2791083833537
14Oxford UnitedOxford Utd27107103430437
15MK Dons2797113837134
16Northampton TownNorthampton2996144248-633
17Gillingham2888123544-932
18Port Vale2788113142-1132
19Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2978142841-1329
20Swindon TownSwindon2978142742-1529
21Bury2976164658-1227
22Chesterfield2875162845-1726
23Oldham AthleticOldham28510131630-1425
24Coventry CityCoventry2849152342-1921
