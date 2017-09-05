Robin van Persie denies claims his career is under threat due to injury

Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Fenerbahce forward Robin van Persie denies reports that his career is under threat due to a knee injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 15:11 UK

Fenerbahce forward Robin van Persie has claimed that he will only spend three weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the Netherlands international faced at least 12 months out of the sport with the suggestion that the former Arsenal and Manchester United attacker may call time on his career.

However, Van Persie has moved quickly to play down the extent of the issue, insisting that he had not suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his nation's World Cup qualifier with France.

In a statement, the 34-year-old said: "I would like to make this brief statement with the intention to solely clarify news spread concerning myself.

"I regret that any statements about my injury have been made without my consent and approval. At the moment, I have a minor keen injury which has an average recovery time of 3 weeks. This is the conclusion of several knee specialists that come highly recommended, based on the scans, clinical tests and the fact that I could resume the match after the moment the injury happened.

"I'm looking forward to being back on the training pitch soon."

Van Persie had been tipped to join either Feyenoord or Crystal Palace this summer, but the decision was eventually made to remain in Turkey.

Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Read Next:
Van Persie facing year-long injury layoff?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robin van Persie, Football
Your Comments
More Fenerbahce News
Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Robin van Persie denies claims his career is under threat due to injury
 Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie facing year on sidelines with knee injury?
 Fenerbahce's Souza celebrates scoring during the Europa League round-of-32 first leg against Lokomotiv Moscow on February 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'
Arsenal, Spurs to pounce for Fener teen?Roberto Soldado agrees to join FenerbahceWenger confirms Perez will leave clubAgent: 'Wide range of clubs want Perez'Batshuayi remains target for Fenerbahce?
Fenerbahce deny Dani Alves interestVan Persie emerges as Palace target?Nantes looking to sign David Ospina?Fenerbahce 'preparing Kevin Mirallas bid'Swansea 'considering move for Skrtel'
> Fenerbahce Homepage
More Netherlands News
Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Robin van Persie denies claims his career is under threat due to injury
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'
 Thomas Lemar scores a long-range goal during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Result: Thomas Lemar brace helps France thrash Netherlands
Hackers name footballers given TUEsAdvocaat's Netherlands return confirmedAdvocaat 'to be appointed Netherlands boss'Sampaoli: 'Netherlands links just speculation'Netherlands to take time over Blind successor
Wijnaldum backs Van Gaal for NetherlandsVan Gaal favourite for Netherlands jobGullit "willing" to manage NetherlandsKoeman 'not interested' in Netherlands jobNetherlands sack manager Danny Blind
> Netherlands Homepage



Tables
 