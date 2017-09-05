Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie is reportedly facing a year-long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie is reportedly facing one year out of action after suffering a serious knee injury while on international duty.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star returned to the Netherlands lineup for the first time in two years last week.

However, the 34-year-old played for just half an hour in his side's 4-0 defeat to France, and his career looks to be in jeopardy.

According to BeIn Sports, Van Persie is likely to be on the sidelines for 12 months after he suffered cruciate ligament damage in training.

The Dutchman, who joined Fenerbahce from United in 2015, has been plagued with numerous injuries over the last few seasons.