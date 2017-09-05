Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie facing year on sidelines with knee injury?

Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie is reportedly facing a year-long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie is reportedly facing one year out of action after suffering a serious knee injury while on international duty.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star returned to the Netherlands lineup for the first time in two years last week.

However, the 34-year-old played for just half an hour in his side's 4-0 defeat to France, and his career looks to be in jeopardy.

According to BeIn Sports, Van Persie is likely to be on the sidelines for 12 months after he suffered cruciate ligament damage in training.

The Dutchman, who joined Fenerbahce from United in 2015, has been plagued with numerous injuries over the last few seasons.

