Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 38,835
Everton
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Williams (5'), Gueye (57'), Rooney (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (28', 46'), Eriksen (42')
Alderweireld (13')

Nikola Vlasic: 'I had mixed emotions on Everton debut'

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
New Everton signing Nikola Vlasic says that he experienced mixed emotions when making his debut for the Toffees in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Everton forward Nikola Vlasic has said that he experienced mixed emotions when making his competitive debut for the club against Tottenham Hotspur.

Before the end of the transfer window, Vlasic was signed from Hajduk Split after impressing Ronald Koeman in the Europa League tie between the two clubs in August.

Vlasic came off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Spurs and while admitting that he was delighted to feature for the Toffees, the young Croatian has acknowledged that he did not enjoy the perfect day.

The 19-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "There's a lot of emotions. It was a very special moment for me.

"I was happy when the crowd clapped me as I came on but on the other hand, I'm sad because we lost the game."

Earlier this year, Vlasic made his international debut for Croatia, despite only leaving his teenage years last October.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Nikola Vlasic: 'I had mixed emotions on Everton debut'
