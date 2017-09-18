General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman to leave January transfer planning to Steve Walsh

Ronald Koeman shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Ronald Koeman says that director of football Steve Walsh is in charge of planning Everton's January transfer spending following a slow start to the campaign.
Ronald Koeman has revealed that he will take a back seat approach to Everton's transfer spending in the New Year as he is focused on turning around his side's fortunes on the field.

The Toffees have made a poor start to the season, failing to win any of their last six matches in all competitions since the opening day and losing four in a row.

To make matters worse for Everton, who spent big in the summer to bring in a raft of new players, they have also drawn a blank in each of those last four outings.

Koeman is already under pressure to keep his job, being installed as the bookies' favourite to be the next manager to walk, and he is prepared to let director of football Walsh take control of future signings.

"We have Steve in the club for the long term," he told reporters when asked if he is already thinking ahead to January. "Of course, we like to improve in what we need. I am busy to turn around what happened in the moment. That is my priority."

Everton are back in action on Wednesday night with a home tie against Sunderland in the third round of the EFL Cup, before hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League next weekend.

Antonio Valencia celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Result: Romelu Lukaku scores as Manchester United pile more misery on Everton
 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho talks up Ander Herrera importance
