Everton

Ronald Koeman threatens to freeze out midfielder Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Ronald Koeman is unsure whether Ross Barkley will play any part in Everton's pre-season programme should he fail to put pen to paper on a new deal this weekend.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he "does not know" whether he will use Ross Barkley in pre-season if the midfielder refuses to sign a new deal.

The Dutchman made his stance clear over the delay tactics on show, warning Barkley that he has until this weekend to put pen to paper or else he will be offloaded.

Koeman has confessed that he is not confident of seeing the 23-year-old commit in the coming days, amid rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur of late, and when pushed whether he will form part of his pre-season plans the response was telling.

"I don't know. I don't expect this [situation]. If yes [he is still here in pre-season], I need to think about it," he told reporters. "I will have to talk about the situation but I expect an answer soon after the weekend and not another 10 days.

"If you offer a player a new contract and a good contract that means you like to keep the player. I don't need to explain more because if we don't want the player to stay longer we don't offer a new contract."

Barkley has five goals and eight assists in 35 appearances in the Premier League this season, while also netting in one of his three cup outings.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Lukaku needs to improve'
