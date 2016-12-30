Dec 30, 2016 at 8pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-2
Everton
Dawson (7'), Snodgrass (65')
Elmohamady (62'), Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Marshall (45' og.), Barkley (84')
Jagielka (60'), Davies (75')

Ronald Koeman praises Ross Barkley performance against Hull City

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that Ross Barkley produced the kind of performance expected of him in the club's 2-2 draw with Hull City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 12:57 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he hopes that Ross Barkley can build on his contribution against Hull City.

On Friday night, Barkley netted Everton's equalising goal in the 2-2 draw at the KCOM Stadium and Koeman has acknowledged that he was impressed with the England international's performance after an inconsistent few months for the Toffees.

The 53-year-old told the club's official website: "I hope that goal really gives Ross a boost. He was that player tonight what we expect in his position.

"We spoke about being more dangerous in front of the goal and to have better offensive movements and he was really important in the final part of attacking and scored an important goal for 2-2 in the second half.

"He was dangerous and was that player we need to have that better support for our strikers. We need productivity and tonight we created a lot and that is one of the positives we take from it."

Barkley has netted three goals and provided two assists in 17 league appearances this season.

Michael Dawson of Hull City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KC Stadium on April 28, 2015
Read Next:
Dawson 'disappointed' with Everton draw
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman praises Ross Barkley performance against Hull City
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho expecting Memphis Depay exit in January
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happened
Koeman "happy" with Everton drawDawson 'disappointed' with Everton drawResult: Everton hit back to draw with Hull CityTeam News: Ross Barkley returns for EvertonMilan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'
Pochettino plays down Barkley reportsMan United turn down offers for SchneiderlinPrem trio 'monitoring Barkley situation'Everton pondering Balotelli move?Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161239112849
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd199732718934
7Everton197662523227
8Southampton196761820-225
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom196672322124
10Bournemouth197392431-724
11Burnley1972101828-1023
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682029-921
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194781620-419
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131632-1614
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132142-2112
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand