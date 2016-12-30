Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that Ross Barkley produced the kind of performance expected of him in the club's 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he hopes that Ross Barkley can build on his contribution against Hull City.

On Friday night, Barkley netted Everton's equalising goal in the 2-2 draw at the KCOM Stadium and Koeman has acknowledged that he was impressed with the England international's performance after an inconsistent few months for the Toffees.

The 53-year-old told the club's official website: "I hope that goal really gives Ross a boost. He was that player tonight what we expect in his position.

"We spoke about being more dangerous in front of the goal and to have better offensive movements and he was really important in the final part of attacking and scored an important goal for 2-2 in the second half.

"He was dangerous and was that player we need to have that better support for our strikers. We need productivity and tonight we created a lot and that is one of the positives we take from it."

Barkley has netted three goals and provided two assists in 17 league appearances this season.