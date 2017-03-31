Everton manager Ronald Koeman bemoans the recent international break as "one of the worst" he has experienced after losing three first-team players to injury.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that the recent international break was "one of the worst" he has experienced as a manager.

The Toffees were hit hard by injuries as domestic matters took a back seat, with Seamus Coleman likely to miss the rest of the year with a double leg fracture and Ramiro Funes Mori expected to be sidelined until next season after tearing his meniscus on Argentina duty.

James McCarthy's hamstring injury was also aggravated after he was once again called up to the Republic of Ireland squad despite concerns over his fitness, leading Koeman to claim that Martin O'Neill had not adequately protected the midfielder.

Coleman's was the most serious of the injuries, though, and Koeman revealed that the full-back is still in Ireland with his family.

"He is still in Ireland. That is the plan - first stay with your family, and we keep in contact, and then we shall see when Seamus will come back," the Dutchman told reporters.

Everton will also be without Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) for Saturday's Merseyside derby with Liverpool.