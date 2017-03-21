Everton confirm that Morgan Schneiderlin's calf injury is "minor", but they are uncertain about the timeline of recovery.

Everton have released a statement confirming that Morgan Schneiderlin will "continue to be monitored" after he suffered a calf injury against Hull City at the weekend.

The Frenchman, who joined the Toffees from Manchester United in January, picked up the problem half an hour into his team's 4-0 victory over Hull City at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Manager Ronald Koeman admitted after the game that he was a "little bit worried" about Schneiderlin, who has made eight appearances so far this season.

Everton have since revealed that the calf problem is "minor", but there is still no indication as to when he will be fit to return to the pitch.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Morgan Schneiderlin suffered a minor calf injury during the weekend's 4-0 win over Hull City and will continue to be monitored at Finch Farm."

"Schneiderlin limped off after 30 minutes against the Tigers and subsequently underwent a scan. The Frenchman will remain under assessment by the club's medical team before a determination is reached on when he is able to return to action."

Everton's next game is away to Merseyside rivals Liverpool on April 1.