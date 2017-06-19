Everton right-back Seamus Coleman says that there is no date on his return from his broken leg as he continues his rehabilitation.

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman has claimed that there is no date for his return from a double leg break.

The 28-year-old suffered the fracture during a horror tackle from Neil Taylor during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales in March.

Coleman spent some time at home in Donegal, but he is now back on Merseyside to undertake a rehabilitation programme set out by the club.

"Progress is being made. I'm doing all that I'm being asked of so far and I just have to keep going that way," the Liverpool Echo quotes Coleman as saying. "There is no end date, I'm just wanting to tick the boxes early on and keep improving.

"I've never been a big fan of lifting weights but it's something I've had to do a little bit more now I'm injured. For me it's important to stay positive. Positive thinking helps a lot. I'm going to continue in that way."

Despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Coleman signed a new five-year contract in May.