Everton's Seamus Coleman: 'No date on comeback from broken leg'

Big Seamus Coleman in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton right-back Seamus Coleman says that there is no date on his return from his broken leg as he continues his rehabilitation.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman has claimed that there is no date for his return from a double leg break.

The 28-year-old suffered the fracture during a horror tackle from Neil Taylor during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales in March.

Coleman spent some time at home in Donegal, but he is now back on Merseyside to undertake a rehabilitation programme set out by the club.

"Progress is being made. I'm doing all that I'm being asked of so far and I just have to keep going that way," the Liverpool Echo quotes Coleman as saying. "There is no end date, I'm just wanting to tick the boxes early on and keep improving.

"I've never been a big fan of lifting weights but it's something I've had to do a little bit more now I'm injured. For me it's important to stay positive. Positive thinking helps a lot. I'm going to continue in that way."

Despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Coleman signed a new five-year contract in May.

Joe Cole celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Aston Villa.
Read Next:
Cole tells Chelsea to re-sign Lukaku
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Seamus Coleman, Neil Taylor, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Big Seamus Coleman in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton's Seamus Coleman: 'No date on comeback from broken leg'
 Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland in action against Leeds on August 17, 2013
Chris Kirkland 'told Liverpool to sign Jordan Pickford'
 Joe Cole celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Aston Villa.
Joe Cole tells Chelsea to re-sign Romelu Lukaku
Everton sign teenage defender MarkeloBarcelona 'to trigger Deulofeu option'Former coach: 'Pickford destined for top'Cundy: 'Kane twice as good as Lukaku'Pickford unfazed by £30m Everton move
Report: Everton consider Jorgensen swoopEverton complete Sandro signing?Swansea 'want £40m for Gylfi Sigurdsson'Arsenal enter race for M'Baye Niang?Everton show interest in Calum Chambers?
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 