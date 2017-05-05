Everton announce that Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park.

The 28-year-old right-back, who is currently recovering from a leg injury, has committed his future with the Toffees until 2022.

Coleman suffered a double fracture of his right leg in the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales in March, but the Merseysiders have stuck with their plan to extend his deal.

The full-back told the Everton website: "I'm delighted to get this signed. I've been here for a long time and it's a special club that means a lot to me.

"Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break but unfortunately I got the injury.

"The chairman (Bill Kenwright) messaged me the night of my injury and said, 'Don't worry about it because when you come back this contract is still waiting for you'.

"That sums up what the chairman and this club is all about. I want to prove my worth when I come back and show the club were right for rewarding me with this long-term contract."

