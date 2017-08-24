Aug 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stadion Poljud
Attendance: 31,645
Hajduk Split
1-1
Everton
Radosevic (43')
Radosevic (74'), Erceg (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (46')
Besic (72')

Ronald Koeman: 'Jordan Pickford is proving value for money'

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that Jordan Pickford's early performances for the Toffees are proving that the Merseyside outfit were right to pay £30m for his services.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 09:51 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised Jordan Pickford's contribution for the Toffees after the goalkeeper saved a penalty against Hajduk Split in the Europa League.

With 26 minutes remaining, Hajduk required three goals to remain in the tie, and Pickford kept the scoreline at 1-1 on the night with an intervention down to his right to deny Said Ahmed Said.

It ultimately proved decisive as Everton coasted through the closing minutes to seal their place in the group stage of the competition, and Koeman was quick to credit the former Sunderland stopper after paying a reported £30m for his services in the summer.

The 54-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "The penalty save was key as well because there were still 30 minutes to go at that time. Jordan is showing that we made the right decision to sign him. He is still a young goalkeeper and I have been really impressed by what he's done from day one here.

"It is an important position in the team. There's a big future for Everton and a big future for him."

Earlier in the match in Croatia, Gylfi Sigurdsson had netted with a 50-yard volley to cancel out Josip Radosevic's 30-yard effort just before half time.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
