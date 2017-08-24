Aug 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stadion Poljud
Attendance: 31,645
Hajduk Split
1-1
Everton
Radosevic (43')
Radosevic (74'), Erceg (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (46')
Besic (72')

Ronald Koeman hails "incredible" Gylfi Sigurdsson goal

Everton boss Ronald Koeman admits that Gylfi Sigurdsson's 50-yard strike against Hajduk Split in the Europa League had almost left him speechless.
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 09:39 UK

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has heaped praise on Gylfi Sigurdsson after his 50-yard strike helped the Toffees reach the group stages of the Europa League.

Just before half time, Hajduk Split halved the aggregate deficit in their playoff tie to 2-1 but 16 seconds into the second half, Sigurdsson directed a volley over Dante Stipica's head and into the bottom corner.

The effort effectively sealed the tie for the Premier League side, and Koeman acknowledged that he had almost been left lost for words by the goal.

The Dutchman is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I saw Gylfi's goal, but I don't think everyone on the bench did. It was incredible. I don't have any other word for it.

"You need to be really clever to see that possibility and, after two or three weeks of the season, it could be the goal of the season."

Everton will now feature in the group stages for the first time since 2014, with the draw taking place on Friday lunchtime.

