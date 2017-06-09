World Cup
Jun 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Estonia
0-1
Belgium

Dmitrijev (44')
LIVE
Mertens (31')

Team News: Romelu Lukaku spearheads the Belgium attack against Estonia

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Croatia and Belgium, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, on October 11 ,2013
© Getty Images
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku leads the line for Belgium's trip to Estonia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 20:37 UK

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku will lead the Belgium attack for this evening's World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

The wantaway Blues forward partners Napoli's Dries Mertens up front, while the remainder of the visitors' starting XI is comprised almost entirely of Premier League stars.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City starts wide on the right, while Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini will feature in the engine room beside China-based Axel Witsel.

De Bruyne's City teammate Vincent Kompany takes up his place in central defence, in front of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan starts at the back for Estonia, with Fulham youngster Mattias Kait handed a spot in midfield.

Scotland-based pair Henrik Ojamaa of Dundee and Henri Anier of Inverness Caledonian Thistle are named among the substitutes.

Estonia: Aksalu; Pikk, Kait, Zenjov, Vassiljev, Klavan, Luts, Mets, Dmitrijev, Baranov, Teniste
Subs: Purje, Kruglov, Ojamaa, Dmitrijev, Meerits, Anier, Kallaste, Toomet, Lepistu, Vihmann, Toom, Mool

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, De Bruyne, Fellaini, Carrasco, Chadli; Mertens, Lukaku
Subs: Mignolet, Benteke, Nainggolan, Casteels, Batshuayi, Hazard, Mirallas, Origi, Dendoncker, Ciman, Tielemans

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during the Premier League match on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Marouane Fellaini not ruling out China move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Romelu Lukaku, Dries Merten, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Marouane Fellaini, Vincent Kompany, Thibaut Courtois, Ragnar Klavan, Mattias Kait, Henrik Ojamaa, Henri Anier, Football
Your Comments
More Estonia News
Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Estonia 0-1 Belgium
 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Croatia and Belgium, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, on October 11 ,2013
Team News: Romelu Lukaku spearheads the Belgium attack against Estonia
 Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Eden Hazard to miss Belgium double-header with ankle injury
Result: Portugal thrash Estonia ahead of Euro 2016Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal XILive Commentary: Portugal 7-0 Estonia - as it happenedResult: Switzerland leave it late to beat EstoniaPlayer Ratings: England 2-0 Estonia
Match Analysis: England 2-0 EstoniaResult: England edge past EstoniaHalf-Time Report: Theo Walcott fires England aheadTeam News: Walcott, Kane start for EnglandLive Commentary: England 2-0 Estonia - as it happened
> Estonia Homepage
More Belgium News
Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Estonia 0-1 Belgium
 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Croatia and Belgium, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, on October 11 ,2013
Team News: Romelu Lukaku spearheads the Belgium attack against Estonia
 Everton manager Roberto Martinez looks on during the Capital One Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 6, 2016
Result: Michy Batshuayi, Marouane Fellaini net in Belgium win
Chelsea confirm Hazard's three-month layoffLive Commentary: Belgium 2-1 Czech Republic - as it happenedTeam News: Kompany handed captaincy in Hazard absenceBelgium reveal Hazard fractured ankleEden Hazard suffers ankle injury
Martinez hails "fantastic" MertensKompany reveals Belgium retirement plansEden Hazard to remain Belgium captainHazard striving to become world's bestResult: Benteke scores twice in Belgium draw
> Belgium Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 