Everton striker Romelu Lukaku will lead the Belgium attack for this evening's World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

The wantaway Blues forward partners Napoli's Dries Mertens up front, while the remainder of the visitors' starting XI is comprised almost entirely of Premier League stars.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City starts wide on the right, while Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini will feature in the engine room beside China-based Axel Witsel.

De Bruyne's City teammate Vincent Kompany takes up his place in central defence, in front of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan starts at the back for Estonia, with Fulham youngster Mattias Kait handed a spot in midfield.

Scotland-based pair Henrik Ojamaa of Dundee and Henri Anier of Inverness Caledonian Thistle are named among the substitutes.

Estonia: Aksalu; Pikk, Kait, Zenjov, Vassiljev, Klavan, Luts, Mets, Dmitrijev, Baranov, Teniste

Subs: Purje, Kruglov, Ojamaa, Dmitrijev, Meerits, Anier, Kallaste, Toomet, Lepistu, Vihmann, Toom, Mool

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, De Bruyne, Fellaini, Carrasco, Chadli; Mertens, Lukaku

Subs: Mignolet, Benteke, Nainggolan, Casteels, Batshuayi, Hazard, Mirallas, Origi, Dendoncker, Ciman, Tielemans

