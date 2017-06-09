Live Commentary: Estonia vs. Belgium

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's coverage of Belgium's trip to Estonia in World Cup qualifying.
Roberto Martinez's side can consolidate their position at the top of Group H with a win.
The hosts, meanwhile, are effectively playing for pride as Martin Reim's troops sit second from bottom with four points from a possible 15.
Kickoff is scheduled for 19.45pm.
7.27pmVictory tonight - and let's face it, it will be a victory - and Belgium will maintain their spot at the summit of Group H. Roberto Martinez's side are two points clear of second-placed Greece and three ahead of third-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina. They play one another tonight, so a 0-0 draw, coupled with an away win in Tallinn, is the best case scenario for the visitors tonight.
7.25pmMartin Reim's side might go into this with something of a complex after the Belgians doled out an 8-1 thumping in the reverse fixture. Dries Mertens and Lukaku both came away from Brussels that night with one brace apiece and you wouldn't back against them repeating that feat - or even bettering it - would you? Of course not. Between them, they scored 53 league goals for the Toffees and Napoli last season. It could be a long night for the hosts.
7.23pmIn contrast, Estonia, as you can see, have less stars than Celebrity Big Brother - unless you consider Ragnar Klavan, the Liverpool defender, a star, which you won't do providing you're sane. Mattias Kait, who scored twice in a 4-0 win over Gibraltar earlier in the campaign, is Estonia's highest goalscorer in qualifying so far.
7.21pmAs you can see, Belgium arrive here with more stars than one of Stephen Hawking's copybooks back in the day. There is one notable absentee however. There is no room for Eden Hazard, who will miss a few months with an ankle injury. Romelu Lukaku, strongly linked with a move away from Everton, spearheads the forward line, whereas there's also Premier League representation from, well, all of them except Axel Witsel, Mertens and Yannick Carrasco.
7.20pmEstonia XI: Aksalu; Pikk, Kait, Zenjov, Vassiljev, Klavan, Luts, Mets, Dmitrijev, Baranov, Teniste
7.18pmBelgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, De Bruyne, Fellaini, Carrasco, Chadli; Mertens, Lukaku
7.16pmWell hello there and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of Estonia's World Cup qualifier with a star-studded Belgium side at the A. Le Coq arena in Tallinn. Let's avoid a crass joke this early and get straight into the team news, shall we?