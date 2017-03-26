World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21'), Vardy (66')
Rashford (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Vaitkunas (46'), Zulpa (59')

England's Jermain Defoe: 'International return emotional'

Raheem Sterling and Jermain Defoe celebrate during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
© SilverHub
England striker Jermain Defoe opens up about the intense emotions he felt when making his international comeback.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 19:36 UK

England veteran Jermain Defoe has spoken of his emotional return to the international setup in their 2-0 win over Lithuania.

The Sunderland striker, who netted the Three Lions' first goal, opened up about the poignant moment when he took to their field alongside young cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery, who was mascot for the evening.

"Yeah it's good to be back. Just to win the game was important and we did that. It's hard to put in words really to be back. I had to keep my emotions in at the beginning with little Bradley Lowery with me," BBC Sport quotes Defoe as saying.

"You can imagine how I felt doing that having done it with my club as well. Just to be back playing with the lads felt good."

Jamie Vardy netted England's second goal as Gareth Southgate's side moved five points clear at the top of Group F.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Diego Costa hints at future France move
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Bradley Lowery, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Result: Jermain Defoe on scoresheet in England win
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
Southgate: 'England not at their best'Defoe: 'England return emotional'Team News: Defoe starts for EnglandEric Dier: 'Dele Alli still learning'Livermore: 'I thought my career was over'
Winks eyes spot in England senior squadWayne Rooney still in Southgate's plansDefoe 'to start for England against Lithuania'Southgate hints at first start for GibsonBertrand: 'Southgate a breath of fresh air'
> England Homepage
More Lithuania News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Result: Jermain Defoe on scoresheet in England win
 Raheem Sterling and Jermain Defoe celebrate during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
England's Jermain Defoe: 'International return emotional'
Southgate: 'England not at their best'Team News: Defoe starts for EnglandJoe Hart to captain EnglandPreview: England vs. LithuaniaEngland must hit goal trail against Lithuania
FA plans tribute to London attack victimsProbe launched into England qualifying group?Result: James McArthur spares Scotland's blushesGordon Strachan recalls Maloney, WallaceEngland fined by UEFA over crowd trouble
> Lithuania Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 