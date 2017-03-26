England striker Jermain Defoe opens up about the intense emotions he felt when making his international comeback.

England veteran Jermain Defoe has spoken of his emotional return to the international setup in their 2-0 win over Lithuania.

The Sunderland striker, who netted the Three Lions' first goal, opened up about the poignant moment when he took to their field alongside young cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery, who was mascot for the evening.

"Yeah it's good to be back. Just to win the game was important and we did that. It's hard to put in words really to be back. I had to keep my emotions in at the beginning with little Bradley Lowery with me," BBC Sport quotes Defoe as saying.

"You can imagine how I felt doing that having done it with my club as well. Just to be back playing with the lads felt good."

Jamie Vardy netted England's second goal as Gareth Southgate's side moved five points clear at the top of Group F.