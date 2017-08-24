England boss Gareth Southgate reveals that he had a '30-minute talk' with Wayne Rooney when the Everton forward confirmed his international retirement.

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that he had a '30-minute talk' with Wayne Rooney when the Everton forward confirmed that he would be stepping down from international duty.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Rooney would be retiring from England after a record-breaking 53 goals in 119 caps.

Southgate, speaking at the official press conference after naming his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia, also paid tribute to the former Manchester United captain for what he achieved in an England shirt.

"I called him to firm up the meeting and he said he appreciated me calling but he'd been thinking long and hard and was going to announce his international retirement," Southgate told reporters.

"We talked for another 30 minutes and I totally understand his decision. He has a sense of loyalty to Everton and has a fresh opportunity there. I thought there was a role for him to play in the squad but I understand his decision.

"I'm not sure what else you have to do to become a legend. I congratulate him on a fantastic international career. We're good at judging our players harshly. Rooney's done everything buy win a trophy with England. By that token only the guys from 1996 can be elevated to that level.

"I've got huge respect for him. I was fortunate to play with him and manage him. He's been a pleasure to work with and I'm sure there'll be a role for him to play in the future."

Harry Maguire, Nathaniel Chalobah and Jordan Pickford are the three new faces in the latest England squad.