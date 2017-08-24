World Cup
Gareth Southgate opens up on Wayne Rooney talks

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
England boss Gareth Southgate reveals that he had a '30-minute talk' with Wayne Rooney when the Everton forward confirmed his international retirement.
England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that he had a '30-minute talk' with Wayne Rooney when the Everton forward confirmed that he would be stepping down from international duty.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Rooney would be retiring from England after a record-breaking 53 goals in 119 caps.

Southgate, speaking at the official press conference after naming his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia, also paid tribute to the former Manchester United captain for what he achieved in an England shirt.

"I called him to firm up the meeting and he said he appreciated me calling but he'd been thinking long and hard and was going to announce his international retirement," Southgate told reporters.

"We talked for another 30 minutes and I totally understand his decision. He has a sense of loyalty to Everton and has a fresh opportunity there. I thought there was a role for him to play in the squad but I understand his decision.

"I'm not sure what else you have to do to become a legend. I congratulate him on a fantastic international career. We're good at judging our players harshly. Rooney's done everything buy win a trophy with England. By that token only the guys from 1996 can be elevated to that level.

"I've got huge respect for him. I was fortunate to play with him and manage him. He's been a pleasure to work with and I'm sure there'll be a role for him to play in the future."

Harry Maguire, Nathaniel Chalobah and Jordan Pickford are the three new faces in the latest England squad.

Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Wayne Rooney retires from international football
 Wayne Rooney has a word with Paul Pogba during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Paul Pogba: "Wayne Rooney will always be a legend"
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Agent: 'Wayne Rooney determined to help Everton win silverware'
