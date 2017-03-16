England boss Gareth Southgate hints that Marcus Rashford will drop back down to the Under-21 squad for this summer's European Championship.

England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that Marcus Rashford could return to the Under-21 squad for this summer's European Championship, despite being named in the 26-man senior squad to take on Germany and Lithuania this month.

Injuries to the likes of Harry Kane, Daniel Sturridge and Wayne Rooney have seen Southgate pluck the Manchester United striker away from Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 squad, with the 19-year-old likely to add to his tally of six international caps.

However, Southgate admitted that he was not planning to include the youngster in his senior squad this month and suggested that he will drop back down a level unless he sees more game time at United.

"My idea would have been that Marcus was with the Under-21s this time around. Clearly we've lost Harry (Kane), we've lost Daniel Sturridge as number nines. With the qualifying game especially, we need that sort of cover," he told reporters.

"Then we've got to see how much football he plays between now and the end of the season really."

Southgate also handed call-ups to uncapped pair James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond, but confirmed that the Southampton duo will return to Under-21 level for the summer.

"Even though they'll definitely be with the Under-21s in the summer, we feel to hold them back just because of that wouldn't be the right thing," he added.

"We think it's a good message for that Under-21 squad that there is a pathway for them. We think there's one or two others that can come on that route."

Wednesday's match against Germany will be Southgate's first since getting the England job on a permanent basis.