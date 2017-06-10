Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
2-2
England
Griffiths (87', 90')
Brown (3')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Oxlade-Chamberlain (70'), Kane (93')
Livermore (44'), Dier (60')

Gareth Southgate: 'England focused on improving'

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
England manager Gareth Southgate insists that his side are working towards being able to produce their best form in big games following their 2-2 draw with Scotland.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 13:35 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that his side will continue working towards their ultimate aim of becoming the best team in the world.

The Three Lions were held to a 2-2 draw by Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday, with Harry Kane rescuing a point from the World Cup qualifier after two late Leigh Griffiths strikes had turned the game on its head.

England's failure to see the match out once again raised questions over their big-game mentality, but Southgate is hoping to have solved the problem before next summer's World Cup in Russia.

"That is the challenge for us. The challenge is how do we become the best team in the world? We have to improve in all areas to do that. We can only take steps at a time and work as a team to improve every area - whether that's technical, tactical, psychological. But we are identifying those areas and we'll keep working on it," he told reporters.

"You have short-term objectives in winning individual games but in the background a lot of the work we're doing is to start to prepare us for the finals. Now you can't take your eye off the immediate goal of being able to get there, but we also can't wait for qualifying and wait until next March before we start working towards things. We intend to focus on a lot of area we feel we can improve on.

"I think [Kane's goal] was an important moment for the team, important moment individually for Harry. I have a feeling we might have been sitting here talking about how long it was since he last scored for England if he hadn't scored it. Brilliant for him that in a pressure moment he executed a skill that I think he made look a lot easier than actually it was. I think it is a significant goal but for many different reasons."

England are now just two points clear of Slovakia at the top of Group F.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate: "We controlled the game completely"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Leigh Griffiths, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Dominic Solanke wins Under-20 World Cup Golden Ball
 Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Hugo Lloris: 'Harry Kane always destined to be England captain'
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 2-2 England - as it happened
Simpson wants bright future for England U20sButcher calls for Butland to replace HartSouthgate: 'England focused on improving'Southgate absolves Hart of any blameGerrard tips Rooney to make World Cup squad
Southgate: "We controlled the game completely"Cahill: Mixed feelings after "crazy" gameKane: 'You have to expect the unexpected'Result: Scotland, England draw after dramatic finishTeam News: England make five changes in Scotland
> England Homepage
More Scotland News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 2-2 England - as it happened
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: Harry Kane saves England from brink of defeat against Scotland
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate: 'England focused on improving'
Souness: 'Strachan deserves new deal'Strachan hails "phenomenal" Scotland effortSouthgate: "We controlled the game completely"Kane: 'You have to expect the unexpected'Team News: England make five changes in Scotland
Kane to captain England against ScotlandPreview: Scotland vs. EnglandStrachan delighted by Scotland spiritTierney given green light to face EnglandStrachan hails "brave" defender Tierney
> Scotland Homepage



Tables
 