Gareth Southgate reveals captaincy plans

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate says that he 'will not rush' to appoint a new Three Lions captain following Wayne Rooney's retirement.
England boss Gareth Southgate has insisted that he 'will not rush' to appoint a new Three Lions captain.

Wayne Rooney's decision to stand down from international duty has opened up the position in the England squad, and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Gary Cahill are among the favourites to be handed the honour.

Southgate, however, has revealed that he will wait before making a decision on the new full-time captain, with the armband to be 'spread out through the team' for the next few matches.

"I won't rush it with the captaincy; we will spread it through the team for now, so it's important for others to take responsibility," Southgate told reporters after naming his latest England squad.

England will continue their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign with a clash against Malta on September 1, before taking on Slovakia on September 4.

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
