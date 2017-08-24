England boss Gareth Southgate says that he is looking forward to assessing Harry Maguire after naming the Leicester City centre-back in his latest squad.

Maguire is one of three new faces to be called into Southgate's selection for the upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia, with Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah and Everton's Jordan Pickford also included.

The 24-year-old impressed for Hull City last season before joining Leicester in this summer's transfer window, and Southgate has said that Maguire 'fits the profile of an international defender' due to his ability on the ball.

"I thought his performances for Hull were very good. He's very comfortable with the ball and that's the profile for an international defender," Southgate told reporters. "It's a good opportunity for us to look at at him - he wasn't fit at the end of last season."

Maguire only represented England Under-21s on one occasion, with that sole cap coming against Northern Ireland Under-21s in 2012.