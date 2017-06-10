Former England captain Terry Butcher believes that Jack Butland should replace under-fire Joe Hart as the team's number one goalkeeper.

Former England captain Terry Butcher has called on manager Gareth Southgate to replace Joe Hart as the national team's number one goalkeeper.

Hart has endured a difficult 12 months at both club and international level, making high-profile errors during England's ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign last summer before being shipped out on loan to Torino by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The 30-year-old was once again criticised for his performance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park, when he was beaten twice in quick succession by a pair of Leigh Griffiths free kicks, and Butcher believes that it is time for Stoke City keeper Jack Butland to be given a chance.

"I thought Joe Hart's positioning was very poor," Butcher told BBC Radio Five Live.

"He didn't even get close to the shots and didn't even get a glove on them or a finger to them. They were good free-kicks but they weren't right inside the post, they were at least a foot inside the post.

"I'm disappointed that someone of Joe's size never got across. I think there is a case now, a very strong case, for someone like Jack Butland to get a chance in France this week and to really stake a claim. Butland was in pole position before he got that injury in Germany last year."

England's next match sees them take on France in Paris on Tuesday.