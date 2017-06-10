Former England captain Terry Butcher has called on manager Gareth Southgate to replace Joe Hart as the national team's number one goalkeeper.
Hart has endured a difficult 12 months at both club and international level, making high-profile errors during England's ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign last summer before being shipped out on loan to Torino by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
The 30-year-old was once again criticised for his performance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park, when he was beaten twice in quick succession by a pair of Leigh Griffiths free kicks, and Butcher believes that it is time for Stoke City keeper Jack Butland to be given a chance.
"I thought Joe Hart's positioning was very poor," Butcher told BBC Radio Five Live.
"He didn't even get close to the shots and didn't even get a glove on them or a finger to them. They were good free-kicks but they weren't right inside the post, they were at least a foot inside the post.
"I'm disappointed that someone of Joe's size never got across. I think there is a case now, a very strong case, for someone like Jack Butland to get a chance in France this week and to really stake a claim. Butland was in pole position before he got that injury in Germany last year."
England's next match sees them take on France in Paris on Tuesday.