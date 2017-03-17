Sam Allardyce "delighted" for Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce reveals his 'delight' after veteran striker Jermain Defoe's call-up to the England squad.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 15:47 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said that he is "delighted" for Jermain Defoe after the veteran striker was called up to the England squad.

The 34-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for games against Germany and Lithuania next week following his exploits for Palace's relegation rivals Sunderland this term, which has seen him score 14 goals in 27 appearances.

While it was good news for Defoe, former Black Cats manager Allardyce also admitted to being "disappointed" for Palace winger Andros Townsend, who missed the cut.

"I'm disappointed for Andros because I think he's played the best he's played since he's been at Palace," Allardyce told reporters this afternoon. "Especially the special goal he scored a couple of weeks ago, showing the form he showed to get into the England squad previously.

"I'm delighted for Jermain Defoe because the man gets you goals and he'll get you goals at any levels. He's such a good professional, he can play at any level."

Defoe's call-up came more than three years after his last cap for the Three Lions.

