Everton's Jordan Pickford pulls out of England squad with muscle injury

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford withdraws from the England squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to a muscle injury.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Sunderland for a reported £30m figure earlier this summer, was one of four keepers called up by Gareth Southgate.

However, the Premier League shot-stopper is no longer available for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to a muscle injury.

Widespread reports have claimed that Pickford will now return to Everton's training ground Finch Farm to undergo treatment and work his way back to fitness in time for a league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 9.

Goalkeepers Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton remain in the England squad.

Wayne Rooney in action during England training on October 4, 2016
