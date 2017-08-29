Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.
The 23-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Sunderland for a reported £30m figure earlier this summer, was one of four keepers called up by Gareth Southgate.
However, the Premier League shot-stopper is no longer available for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to a muscle injury.
Widespread reports have claimed that Pickford will now return to Everton's training ground Finch Farm to undergo treatment and work his way back to fitness in time for a league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 9.
Goalkeepers Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton remain in the England squad.