Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Sunderland for a reported £30m figure earlier this summer, was one of four keepers called up by Gareth Southgate.

However, the Premier League shot-stopper is no longer available for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to a muscle injury.

Widespread reports have claimed that Pickford will now return to Everton's training ground Finch Farm to undergo treatment and work his way back to fitness in time for a league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 9.

Goalkeepers Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton remain in the England squad.