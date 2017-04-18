Neil McCann 'to be named Dundee manager'

Neil McCann is expected to be appointed as manager of Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee on an interim basis until the end of the season.
The 42-year-old began and ended his playing career at Dens Park, retiring in 2011 then joining Sky Sports as a pundit.
The news comes one day after the side sacked Paul Hartley following a disastrous run of seven straight defeats that saw them drop to 11th in the Premiership table.
McCann's previous coaching experience includes a stint as assistant manager at Dunfermline Athletic, a position he left in April 2015.
Dundee are expected to confirm the appointment later this evening.