Dundee sack manager Paul Hartley after seven consecutive defeats

Dundee announce the sacking of manager Paul Hartley after seven consecutive defeats left the club's Scottish Premiership place in jeopardy.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Dundee have confirmed the sacking of manager Paul Hartley after seven consecutive defeats.

The 40-year-old took over in February 2014 and led the Dark Blues to the Scottish Championship title before clinching a top-six finish in the club's first season back in the Premiership.

However, Dundee have endured a difficult campaign this time round, and Hartley's fate was sealed by Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Hamilton Academical, which left the club in the relegation play-off zone.

A club statement on Monday said: "Dundee Football Club have this afternoon relieved manager Paul Hartley of his duties.

"The club currently sit 11th in the Premiership table and the board of directors feel a change is needed ahead of five vital matches between now and the end of the season."

Dundee play Motherwell on April 29 in their first post-split fixture.

