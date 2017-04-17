Dundee announce the sacking of manager Paul Hartley after seven consecutive defeats left the club's Scottish Premiership place in jeopardy.

The 40-year-old took over in February 2014 and led the Dark Blues to the Scottish Championship title before clinching a top-six finish in the club's first season back in the Premiership.

However, Dundee have endured a difficult campaign this time round, and Hartley's fate was sealed by Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Hamilton Academical, which left the club in the relegation play-off zone.

A club statement on Monday said: "Dundee Football Club have this afternoon relieved manager Paul Hartley of his duties.

"The club currently sit 11th in the Premiership table and the board of directors feel a change is needed ahead of five vital matches between now and the end of the season."

Dundee play Motherwell on April 29 in their first post-split fixture.