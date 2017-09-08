Derby County manager Gary Rowetts calls for more consistency from his side, despite witnessing the Rams register a 5-0 win over Hull City.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has challenged his side to build on their 5-0 victory over Hull City on Friday night.

After an indifferent start before the international break, the Rams moved into fourth place in the Championship table with a dominant win at the iPro Stadium, but Rowett has called on his players to find more consistency in their performances.

The 43-year-old is quoted by talkSPORT as saying: "Tonight was a really strong reaction. You could tell quite early in the game the mentality was right both in possession and out of possession and I think the difference tonight was we finished off the chances we had, which we haven't done in other games.

"The quality was really good but the challenge for us is can we put three good performances together and for me we've got to find that mentality after those three games rather than after a defeat, that's the key."

Derby return to league action when they travel to Bristol City next weekend.