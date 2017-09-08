Sep 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Pride Park
Attendance: 25,107
DerbyDerby County
5-0
Hull City
Vydra (15', 34'), Davies (38'), Johnson (45', 58')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Gary Rowett: 'Derby County must find consistency'

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Derby County manager Gary Rowetts calls for more consistency from his side, despite witnessing the Rams register a 5-0 win over Hull City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:49 UK

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has challenged his side to build on their 5-0 victory over Hull City on Friday night.

After an indifferent start before the international break, the Rams moved into fourth place in the Championship table with a dominant win at the iPro Stadium, but Rowett has called on his players to find more consistency in their performances.

The 43-year-old is quoted by talkSPORT as saying: "Tonight was a really strong reaction. You could tell quite early in the game the mentality was right both in possession and out of possession and I think the difference tonight was we finished off the chances we had, which we haven't done in other games.

"The quality was really good but the challenge for us is can we put three good performances together and for me we've got to find that mentality after those three games rather than after a defeat, that's the key."

Derby return to league action when they travel to Bristol City next weekend.

Che Adams of Sheffield United scores his first goal during the Capital One Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on January 28, 2015
Read Next:
Birmingham 'reject Derby bid for Adams'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gary Rowett, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Gary Rowett: 'Derby County must find consistency'
 Jacob Butterfield of Derby County celebrates after scoring against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on February 24, 2016
Result: Derby County slaughter Hull City to move up to fourth
 CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Leonid Slutsky challenges Hull City to continue improving
EFL reject Maikel Kieftenbeld transferMaikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby CountyCardiff bring in Craig Bryson on loanWinnall, Butterfield swap clubs on loanUnited host Burton in EFL Cup
Hemed on radar of three Championship sides?Derby complete Tom Lawrence signingDerby close to agreeing Lawrence deal?Team News: Wolves unchanged for Derby tripSouthampton draw Wolves in EFL Cup
> Derby County Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Derby CountyDerby6312107310
5Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
6Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
8Preston North EndPreston52212118
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Hull City6213121207
11Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
12Reading52125507
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 