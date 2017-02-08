Feb 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
DerbyDerby County

Steve McClaren: 'Derby County are underdogs for Leicester City tie'

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
© Getty Images
Derby County manager Steve McClaren insists that his side remain underdogs for their FA Cup replay with Leicester City despite the Foxes' poor recent form.
Derby County manager Steve McClaren has insisted that his side remain underdogs for their FA Cup replay with Leicester City on Wednesday, despite the Premier League champions' poor form.

Leicester are still without a league win or goal in 2017, losing their last four matches in the top flight to drop to within one point of the relegation zone.

Derby, on the other hand, are involved in a playoff battle in the Championship and were only denied victory over the Foxes in the original fourth-round tie by a late Wes Morgan equaliser.

"We are the underdogs again. I'm not concentrating on Leicester and their situation. I'm looking for a performance from my team - individually and collectively," McClaren told reporters.

"Leicester are a very good team on their day and are very capable of reaching the heights of last season again. I watched the Man United game and for the first 40 minutes, Leicester were back to their usual aggressive, pressing selves. But they are not getting the goals that they were last season and Man United turned it around.

"The King Power Stadium is a tough place to go and we must concentrate on ourselves. The players have the belief and they will need to show confidence and get off to a good start."

The winners will face Millwall at The Den in the fifth round.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
