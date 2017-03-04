Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-2
Crystal Palace
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Zaha (55'), Townsend (84')
Benteke (45')

Sam Allardyce praises "quality performance"

'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce praises his side for "a quality performance" after they claim all three points from their trip to West Bromwich Albion.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has praised his players for delivering "a quality performance" as they claimed a 2-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Second-half goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend helped the Eagles to all three points at The Hawthorns, lifting them out of the relegation zone with a three-point cushion.

Allardyce's side have now made it back-to-back wins following their win over fellow relegation battlers Middlesbrough last weekend and the manager thinks that his side have made "a big statement" in their fight to avoid the drop.

"This is a much bigger win than last weekend against Middlesbrough because to put back-to-back wins together here against West Brom at The Hawthorns is a big statement," he told reporters afterwards. "It gives the players the confidence to push on and get out of the position we're in. It was a quality performance and we deserved the three points.

"In terms of catching up on games and points, back-to-back wins makes such a big difference. We're working in that bottom seven league and trying to win that.

"We did the basics so well and the quality of both goals topped it. West Brom barely had a shot on goal. I said the new players would make a difference and they have done that."

Palace now have a two-week break before their next game, a home encounter with Watford on March 18.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Read Next:
Tottenham to renew interest in Zaha?
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
Sam Allardyce praises "quality performance"
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
Result: Crystal Palace see off West Bromwich Albion to edge out of drop zone
Team News: Phillips still out for West BromAllardyce: 'Benteke won't decide future'Palace 'to send in bailiffs over Pulis dispute'Benteke 'to consider Palace future'Palace fans vandalise own team bus by mistake
Allardyce hails biggest win of seasonResult: Palace out of dropzone with win over BoroTeam News: Mamadou Sakho makes Palace debutLive Commentary: Palace 1-0 Boro - as it happenedAllardyce "frustrated" with Palace players
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157557332452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155654302450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 