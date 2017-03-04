Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce praises his side for "a quality performance" after they claim all three points from their trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Second-half goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend helped the Eagles to all three points at The Hawthorns, lifting them out of the relegation zone with a three-point cushion.

Allardyce's side have now made it back-to-back wins following their win over fellow relegation battlers Middlesbrough last weekend and the manager thinks that his side have made "a big statement" in their fight to avoid the drop.

"This is a much bigger win than last weekend against Middlesbrough because to put back-to-back wins together here against West Brom at The Hawthorns is a big statement," he told reporters afterwards. "It gives the players the confidence to push on and get out of the position we're in. It was a quality performance and we deserved the three points.

"In terms of catching up on games and points, back-to-back wins makes such a big difference. We're working in that bottom seven league and trying to win that.

"We did the basics so well and the quality of both goals topped it. West Brom barely had a shot on goal. I said the new players would make a difference and they have done that."

Palace now have a two-week break before their next game, a home encounter with Watford on March 18.