Alan Pardew "sad" to leave Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew says that he is "sad" to see his time at Selhurst Park come to an end following his sacking by the club.
Alan Pardew has expressed his disappointment at being sacked by Crystal Palace after a run of just one win in 11 games.

Palace confirmed earlier this afternoon that Pardew had been asked to step down from his role, with the club sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone.

The Eagles have averaged just 0.72 points per game in 2016 - the lowest in the top four tiers of English football - but Pardew hopes that his "special bond" with the club has not been damaged by their form.

"I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his board," he told the club's official website.

"Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football club and am sad that my time there has ended. I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn't been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent."

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the early favourite to take over from Pardew at Selhurst Park.

Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew
 A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Sam Allardyce 'to begin Crystal Palace talks within 24 hours'
