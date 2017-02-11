Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly frustrated that new signing Luka Milivojevic has yet to be granted a visa, with his debut likely to again be delayed.
Crystal Palace are waiting for the green light to finalise a visa for £13m January signing Luka Milivojevic, according to a report.

The 19-cap Serbia international, who has five goals in 16 matches at club level this season, joined the Eagles from Olympiacos on deadline day.

Milivojevic was not included in Palace's squad for the 4-0 defeat to fellow Premier League strugglers Sunderland last weekend, and the London Evening Standard reports that boss Sam Allardyce is now growing frustrated by the situation.

It is claimed by the publication that the 25-year-old departed London soon after completing a switch to Selhurst Park to sort out the documents required, but Palace are still waiting for the process to be completed one week on.

Allardyce is keen to throw Milivojevic into the midfield fold for his side's meeting with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, as Palace go in search of just a second league win in 10 outings.

