Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson: 'I believe Crystal Palace will stay up'

England manager Roy Hodgson offers a patter of applause during the game between Southampton and Everton on August 15, 2015
Roy Hodgson believes that he can keep struggling Crystal Palace in the Premier League and "bring some joy" to the fans.
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 20:17 UK

Roy Hodgson has claimed that Crystal Palace can survive in the Premier League as he aims to "bring some joy" to the fans.

The former England manager has taken over from Frank de Boer, who was sacked on Monday after 77 days with the Eagles winless, goalless and bottom of the league.

"It could be a good year if it ends up with Palace in the Premier League and the fans happy," Hodgson told BBC Sport on Friday.

"I believe the team will stay up. Absolutely. I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't believe that, or that me and my coaching staff would be the people to do that.

"It's a chapter in the book of life opening for me, and one I'm looking forward to. One I'm hoping brings joy to the fans of Crystal Palace. That would be special because I am a Croydon boy and didn't leave here until I was 24 years of age."

Palace face Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday before taking on Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in the league in quick succession.

Roy Hodgson manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group E match between Lithuania and England at LFF Stadionas on October 12, 2015
Hodgson 'backed with £40m transfer kitty'
