Crystal Palace confirm Sammy Lee exit

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on with assistant Sammy Lee during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Crystal Palace confirm that assistant manager Sammy Lee has left the club following the appointment of Roy Hodgson.
Crystal Palace have confirmed that assistant manager Sammy Lee has left the club following the appointment of Roy Hodgson.

Lee was initially brought to the club by Sam Allardyce in January of this year and was kept on as the number two at Selhurst Park following the appointment of Frank de Boer during the summer.

However, De Boer lasted just 77 days in the Palace hotseat before being sacked, and with new boss Hodgson bringing Ray Lewington in as his second-in-command, Lee has been forced to leave the club.

Lee is followed out of the door by Orlando Trustfull and Ryland Morgans in a shake-up of the backroom staff at Palace, who are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season.

"Following the appointments of Roy Hodgson as manager and Ray Lewington as assistant manager, we can confirm that Orlando Trustfull, Sammy Lee and Ryland Morgans have left the club," read a statement on the Palace's official website.

"We would like to thank Orlando, Sammy and Ryland for their efforts during their time in south London, and wish them all the very best for the future."

Palace host Southampton in today's early kickoff still looking for their first point and goal of the 2017-18 campaign.

Jack Wilshere in action during a Bournemouth training session on November 23, 2016
