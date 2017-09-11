Jamie Carragher says that Frank de Boer was sacked by Crystal Palace because of the owners' "fear"

Jamie Carragher has claimed that there is growing pressure on managers nowadays due to the high expectations from owners following Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace exit.

The Dutchman was only in charge of the Premier League club for 77 days before he was given the boot following a disappointing start to the season.

The Eagles lost all four of their top-flight outings; conceding seven goals and failing to score any at the other end.

Carragher believes that the managerial merry-go-round could cost the futures of young players trying to break through.

"They could have kept him but this comes from the American owners," Carragher told Sky Sports News. "There's a big fear from them because of the situation they were in last year where they had to make the change last year with Sam Allardyce coming in.

"Owners now, with the investment that they put in and the investment that comes in from the Premier League, there's a pressure there. Money just makes the Premier League what it is and we love that about it, but it's also having a negative effect on what it's doing to managers and how that then impacts on young players coming through.

"No manager is now going to take a risk on bringing a young player through if he knows he's only got three or four games to save a job."

Allardyce, who opted to end his seven-month spell in charge of Palace at the end of last season, has ruled out returning to the club as De Boer's replacement.