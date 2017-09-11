Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Joey Barton: 'Roy Hodgson won't improve Crystal Palace'

Roy Hodgson speaks during a press conference on June 28, 2016 in Chantilly, France
© Getty Images
Joey Barton criticises former England boss Roy Hodgson - who is expected to replace Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace - for "having no charisma".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Joey Barton has claimed that Roy Hodgson will not be able to improve Crystal Palace's fortunes in the Premier League.

On Monday, Palace announced that Frank de Boer had been removed from his position in the dugout at Selhurst Park after just four games, and Hodgson is expected to be named as the Dutchman's replacement.

However, Barton has been critical of Hodgson, claiming that former England boss does not have the characteristics to move the Eagles up the league table.

The 35-year-old told talkSPORT: "He's just got no charisma, no personality at all! Did you see him at the back end of that England campaign? He just looked like he needed to be taken out into the back garden and have someone pull the trigger on him.

"A lot of people say he's a great fella, but I just don't think [he's the right fit for the Palace job]. I didn't see the Frank de Boer appointment, I thought it was a bit left field and I think if you're them you want somebody who lifts the place up."

Palace are currently three points adrift of safety in the top-flight standings.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Allardyce: 'Sacking De Boer a sign of panic'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joey Barton, Roy Hodgson, Frank de Boer, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace confirm Frank de Boer departure
 Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace to sack Frank de Boer on Monday?
 Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Sam Allardyce rules out Crystal Palace job following Frank de Boer sacking
Conte feels "sorry" for sacked De BoerMourinho: 'De Boer sacking not a surprise'Barton: 'Hodgson won't improve Palace'Allardyce: 'Sacking De Boer a sign of panic'De Boer "very disappointed" by sacking
Roy Hodgson favourite to replace De BoerDe Boer future 'to be decided in next 48 hours'De Boer: 'I will fight for Palace future'Townsend: 'Players must step up'De Boer "cannot believe" Palace defeat
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 