Sam Allardyce 'to begin Crystal Palace talks within 24 hours'

A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Crystal Palace will reportedly open talks with former England boss Sam Allardyce within 24 hours as they look for a successor to the sacked Alan Pardew.
Crystal Palace will reportedly look to talk to Sam Allardyce in the next 24 hours with a view to the former England boss becoming the club's new manager.

Palace parted company with Pardew after 23 months in charge earlier this afternoon with the club sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone following a run of one win in 11 games.

Allardyce was quickly installed as the early favourite to succeed Pardew, and Sky Sports News reports that chairman Steve Parish will meet with representatives within the next day.

Palace said in a statement when announcing Pardew's departure that they are "hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible", and they appear to be wasting no time in looking for a replacement.

Allardyce has been out of work since seeing his one-match spell as England boss come to an end in September after he was caught out in an undercover media sting.

Palace will face Watford on Boxing Day before taking on Arsenal and Swansea City in their first two matches of 2017.

Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew
