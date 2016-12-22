Crystal Palace will reportedly open talks with former England boss Sam Allardyce within 24 hours as they look for a successor to the sacked Alan Pardew.

Palace parted company with Pardew after 23 months in charge earlier this afternoon with the club sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone following a run of one win in 11 games.

Allardyce was quickly installed as the early favourite to succeed Pardew, and Sky Sports News reports that chairman Steve Parish will meet with representatives within the next day.

Palace said in a statement when announcing Pardew's departure that they are "hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible", and they appear to be wasting no time in looking for a replacement.

Allardyce has been out of work since seeing his one-match spell as England boss come to an end in September after he was caught out in an undercover media sting.

Palace will face Watford on Boxing Day before taking on Arsenal and Swansea City in their first two matches of 2017.