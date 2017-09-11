Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce: 'Sacking Frank de Boer is a sign of panic in Premier League'

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Sam Allardyce says that the sacking of Frank de Boer at his former club Crystal Palace is a sign of panic creeping in at top-flight teams.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 17:13 UK

Sam Allardyce has has suggested that former club Crystal Palace have shown signs of 'panicking' after dismissing Frank de Boer after just four Premier League games.

On Monday, Palace announced that Allardyce's replacement De Boer had been removed from his position after losing each of his opening four league games at the club without scoring a goal.

The decision comes after Palace were unfortunate not to gain a positive result at Burnley on Sunday afternoon, but Allardyce has indicated that the call to sack De Boer should come as little surprise given the money now circulating in English football.

Allardyce told Sky Sports News: "I have just heard the news that Frank has left today which is obviously very disappointing for him and for Palace, but it shows the panic in football today is ever increasing due to the size of the money and the fear of losing your position in the Premier League.

"As a manager, you have to live or die by your results and unfortunately now that is quicker than ever. It is a great shame that Palace have not continued where I left off.

"I watched them yesterday and I have to say the fact they actually lost the game was beyond me. Twenty-two attempts at goal, complete domination but unfortunately the guys at the end, when the chances came, couldn't put the ball in the net."

Palace will now reportedly replace De Boer with former England coach Roy Hodgson.

Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Read Next:
Palace to sack De Boer on Monday?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Frank de Boer, Roy Hodgson, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace confirm Frank de Boer departure
 Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace to sack Frank de Boer on Monday?
 Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Sam Allardyce rules out Crystal Palace job following Frank de Boer sacking
Conte feels "sorry" for sacked De BoerMourinho: 'De Boer sacking not a surprise'Barton: 'Hodgson won't improve Palace'Allardyce: 'Sacking De Boer a sign of panic'De Boer "very disappointed" by sacking
Roy Hodgson favourite to replace De BoerDe Boer future 'to be decided in next 48 hours'De Boer: 'I will fight for Palace future'Townsend: 'Players must step up'De Boer "cannot believe" Palace defeat
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 