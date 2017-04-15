Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce describes his side's comeback in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City as "tremendous".

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said that the 2-2 draw with Leicester City "feels like a win".

The Eagles found themselves two goals down to last season's Premier League champions before Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke earned their side a point at Selhurst Park.

He is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Today's point feels like a win, it's a tremendous fight back from the players and that wouldn't have happened when I first arrived - it just shows the change of mood of the players.

"We've got 35 points now and it's been a fantastic run of results. I spend a bit of time boring the players with getting the basics right but it's the basis of result - for those Leicester goals we didn't get them right although Jamie Vardy took his goal brilliantly."

Palace now sit seven points clear of the relegation zone, while also holding a game in hand on Hull City and Swansea City who sit in 17th and 18th respectively.