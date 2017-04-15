The Eagles will be hoping to build on their impressive victories over Chelsea and Arsenal by beating the current champions, while the Foxes will be eager to go into the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid next week on the back of a win.

Both clubs have won five of their last six league games to all but confirm themselves clear of relegation ahead of the meeting at Selhurst Park.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Leicester City .

25 min Palace continue to be on top as Zaha and Townsend combine to tee up Puncheon from range, but his 25-yard effort gets charged down on the edge of the box.

22 min CHANCE! There's that shakiness right there from Leicester - Huth tries to clear but fires the ball into King before it loops up in the box, Zaha bears down on goal and challenges Schmeichel, who fails to claim, but the ref blows for a foul!

20 min Leicester are beginning to look a bit shaky at the back, with Palace boasting all the momentum and looking to make up for their earlier lapse at the back.

17 min CHANCE! Palace getting closer to that equaliser as Ward crosses to the far post and Benteke manages to get past Simpson and connect with the ball, but Schmeichel is quick off his line to make a block and Huth and King combine to keep the rebound off the line!

15 min Puncheon is penalised for handball inside the hosts' half, Albrighton sends the free kick into the box and Sakho puts it behind for a corner, but the whistle then blows against Huth after he jostled with Benteke during the set piece, and Palace are let off.

12 min CHANCE! Palace step up their attacks and come close as Hennessey lofts a free kick deep into Leicester territory and Benteke's header sets off a pinball in the box before Zaha tries to volley home, but Huth is there to block the effort!

10 min Palace look to draw level as Cabaye nearly finds Benteke at the back post but Simpson does enough to put the striker off and the ball goes out for a Leicester goal kick.

7 min An early goal at Selhurst Park and it goes the way of the visitors as Palace are punished for sloppy defending. Albrighton wins a throw-in deep in the hosts' half, Fuchs launches the ball into the box, and Huth gets above Ward to flick his header past Hennessey. Too easy for the Foxes, and Allardyce does not look impressed in the dugout.

6 min GOAL! PALACE 0-1 LEICESTER (ROBERT HUTH)

4 min Townsend crosses into the Leicester box and looks dangerous but Huth does well to head away from danger with Benteke lurking.

3 min Cabaye looks to spring a counter for the hosts as he releases Zaha down the right, but Ndidi reads the pass well and Leicester regain possession.

2 min Leicester quickest out of the starting blocks as Mahrez tries to play in Simpson, who in turn forces a throw-in by the byline, but Palace hold firm to get the ball cleared.

0 min KICKOFF! Palace, in red and blue, get the game underway, attacking left to right, while Leicester are in all-white. Mike Dean is the man in the middle.

2.57pm Both sets of players have emerged from the tunnel and onto the Selhurst Park turf.

2.53pm Leonardo Ulloa is making just his second Premier League start of the campaign today - he last played 90 minutes in the goalless draw at Middlesbrough.

2.50pm SCORE PREDICTION: With just 10 minutes until kickoff, it's time for me to predict the result at Selhurst Park. And unfortunately for Leicester fans I can only see one winner here. Palace only have the league to concentrate on, are playing at home, in great form, and will be buzzing from their win over Arsenal. Meanwhile the Foxes have lost their last two in all competitions, have not been great away from home, and will have an eye on the Atletico Madrid return leg. I can still see it being tight though, so I'm going to go for a 2-1 win to Palace.

2.47pm Leicester's only Premier League away win this season came at West Ham on 18 March - Burnley and Hull are the only sides to earn fewer away points than Leicester's tally of six. The Foxes have also kept just one clean sheet in their 15 away fixtures.

2.45pm Palace have won five of their last six league games, having previously taken 26 matches to record as many wins, and have kept four clean sheets during those six matches - twice as many as in the 30 fixtures prior to that over the last year.

2.42pm Both Palace and Leicester have won 15 of a possible 18 points in their last six Premier League games - the only side to have won more points in their last six PL matches are Spurs with a perfect 18.

2.39pm Sam Allardyce has won his last two home games against reigning Premier League champions as a manager, beating Manchester City with West Ham United in 2014-15 and beating Chelsea with Sunderland in 2015-16.

2.36pm Palace have alternated between victory and defeat in their four home Premier League games against Leicester, keeping a clean sheet in each win and failing to score in each defeat.

2.33pm After winning just one of their first six Premier League games against Crystal Palace , Leicester have won three matches in a row against them, their best run in all competitive meetings since 1925 - but have never won four in a row.

2.30pm HEAD TO HEAD: Over the years, these two sides have faced off 66 times, with Leicester claiming 26 wins, Palace winning 23, and 17 draws taking place.

2.27pm Shakespeare has also confirmed that Islam Slimani picked up an injury in training on Friday, but did not specify an estimated return time. Everyone connected with the club will be particularly anxious over the state of the players today and going into Tuesday's crunch European clash - could fatigue become an issue?

2.25pm Meanwhile, this is Shakespeare's take on today's fixture: "We need to be competitive against a real competitive Palace team. I'm thinking that we still need the points. None of us are safe. We need to concentrate on Palace and try to get those points. It'll be a really tough challenge. You could see on Monday their confidence."

2.23pm Here is what Allardyce has had to say ahead of today's encounter: "We need to focus on the game this weekend and make sure we don't get wrapped up in all the talk of us being safe, because we are not. The aim will be to try and secure another three points but we are playing a team in exceptionally good form like ourselves and this will be just as difficult a game as we faced against Arsenal on Monday night, if not more."

2.20pm Captain Wes Morgan misses out once again with injury but Leicester hope to have him back in midweek as they bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Diego Simeone's boys.

2.18pm There were reports of Craig Shakespeare potentially opting to rotate his squad for this game, which is sandwiched between the two Champions League quarter-final games against Atletico Madrid, but he has made just two changes today - Danny Drinkwater and Shinji Okazaki are replaced by Andy King and Leonardo Ulloa in the starting XI.

2.15pm Sam Allardyce has not seen fit to make any changes from Palace's astounding 3-0 win over Arsenal on Monday, so it's as you were for the Eagles today. That means Andros Townsend is fit to start and plays up alongside Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke in attack, while Patrick van Aanholt has returned to the Palace bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

2.13pm LEICESTER SUBS: Zieler, Chilwell, Drinkwater, Musa, Amartey, Okazaki, Gray

2.12pm PALACE SUBS: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Delaney, McArthur, Flamini, Sako, Campbell

2.11pm LEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy

2.10pm CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

2.08pm Without further ado, let's bring you the team news from Selhurst Park.

2.06pm As it stands, Palace are 16th in the table, six points clear of 18th-placed Swansea City (who have played one game more than the Eagles), while Leicester are within touching distance of the top ten, sitting 11th and eight points clear of the bottom three.

2.04pm The Eagles sacked Alan Pardew and brought in Sam Allardyce just before Christmas last year, while the Foxes were effectively deemed guilty of regicide by axing Claudio Ranieri and bringing in Craig Shakespeare , but going into today's match, both sides have won five of their last six league games to render themselves all but safe this season.

2.02pm The two teams facing off today at Selhurst Park are proof that changes in the dugout are sometimes a very good call - both replaced their managers in the last few months, and both have never looked back.