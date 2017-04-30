Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly joined the race to sign young striker Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea this summer.

The 19-year-old has stood out in the second tier this term, netting 23 goals during a season-long stint with a Bristol City side that has largely struggled in the lower reaches of the division.

It is claimed by The Sun that Brighton are keen to give the England Under-21s international a chance to impress in the top flight, having already started their transfer plans after earning promotion a fortnight ago.

Albion boss Chris Hughton is said to be convinced that Abraham can score goals at the highest level, but both Everton and Leicester City are also weighing up bids should Chelsea be willing to offload.

While Leicester and Everton are interested in a permanent transfer, the Seagulls are more focused on sealing a season-long loan and can offer the young striker playing time.