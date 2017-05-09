New Transfer Talk header

Kenneth Omeruo eyeing Chelsea exit

Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Nigeria and Uruguay at Estadio Octavio Mangabeira (Arena Fonte Nova Salvador) on June 20, 2013
Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo says that he will look to leave Chelsea this summer after failing to make the grade at Stamford Bridge.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has revealed that he will look to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after failing to make the grade with the Premier League outfit.

Omeruo, 23, joined Chelsea from Standard Liege in 2012, but the 31-time Nigerian international has failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Blues.

The full-back spent the 2014-15 season with Middlesbrough, while he has represented Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor over the last two campaigns after being deemed surplus to requirements in London.

Omeruo has revealed that his priority is no longer remaining at Chelsea, with the versatile defender seeking a move away from the Premier League leaders at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"It might happen that I get to play for Chelsea but it is no longer my immediate priority," Omeruo told BBC Sport. "You have no idea how frustrating it is to always go out on loan.

"Last season I had an opportunity to go to one of Turkey's biggest clubs [Besiktas] but the deal collapsed two days to the end of the transfer window. This season I was lucky I could find a place where I could still play because they want me to come to Alanyaspor.

"My priority is to play at the top, to find a place where I get to play regularly. Next season will be interesting because I'm looking to be in one of the top leagues, so we'll see what happens."

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Chelsea would offer Omeruo to Napoli in a part-exchange deal for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Nigeria and Uruguay at Estadio Octavio Mangabeira (Arena Fonte Nova Salvador) on June 20, 2013
