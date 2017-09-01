Davide Zappacosta believes that he can "settle in" quickly after finalising a deadline-day transfer to Chelsea.

Davide Zappacosta has claimed that he hopes to find his feet quickly at Chelsea after completing a deadline-day move to the Premier League champions.

The full-back penned a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge after joining from Torino in a deal worth a reported £21m.

Zappacosta is already familiar with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte having been selected by the coach for the Italy national team, and the 25-year-old is confident that he can play in the wing-back role.

"I trained with [Conte] for a few weeks when I played for the national team under him and from that small experience I gathered, he was a great manager who is always hungry for victory and wants to improve and progress, which is very good for the players because he can convey that philosophy to us," Zappacosta told the club's official website.

"There are similarities. I used to play in a 3-5-2 under Gian Piero Ventura at Torino and while it wasn't exactly the same, I think I will find it quite easy to settle in and obviously there is time to learn."

Chelsea also sealed the signature of Danny Drinkwater on Thursday.