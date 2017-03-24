Jan Vertonghen targets a strong run of form after the international break, but admits that Tottenham Hotspur are now unlikely to catch rivals Chelsea at the top.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has confessed that his side's hopes of Premier League success are likely over for another season due to Chelsea's "very strong" form.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed an impressive campaign of their own and sit second in the table, 10 points adrift of their London rivals heading into the final stretch.

Vertonghen claimed after the 2-1 win over Southampton last weekend that Spurs would not give up hope of chasing down Chelsea at the top, but he now admits that it is looking unlikely with just 10 games left to play.

"We're trying to catch Chelsea, but it will be very hard," he told Sky Sports News. "They look very strong at the moment and you have to be realistic. But it could be a good couple of weeks for us."

Tottenham, who have lost just one of their last 13 games in the top flight, face a run of four matches against bottom-half sides when they return to action next month.