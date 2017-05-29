Former Chelsea captain John Terry will reportedly make a final decision about whether or not to retire in June.

John Terry will reportedly make a decision about his future in June following his Chelsea departure.

The 36-year-old played his final match for the Blues after a 22-year association at the club on the last day of the Premier League season on May 21.

Terry has publicly claimed that he will either continue his playing career or will retire from the game, and according to the Daily Mail, the centre-back will make an announcement next month.

Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion have been linked with moves for Terry, who is believed to be interested in moving into management when he hangs up his boots.

The former England captain was at the centre of criticism when he pre-arranged his 26th-minute substitution during the Blues' 5-1 victory over Sunderland on the final day of the season.

Terry received a guard of honour from his teammates when he walked off the pitch.