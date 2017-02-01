John Terry pays tribute to "legend" Branislav Ivanovic

Chelsea captain John Terry pays tribute to the "legend" Branislav Ivanovic following his move to Zenit St Petersburg.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Chelsea captain John Terry has paid tribute to Branislav Ivanovic following the Serbian's exit from the club.

Ivanovic completed his move to Zenit St Petersburg on a two-and-a-half-year contract earlier today, ending a highly successful nine-year stay at Chelsea.

Much of his time at Stamford Bridge was spent playing alongside Terry in defence, with the pair winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League together.

Absolutely gutted to see Brana leave @chelseafc An unbelievable defender for us over the years and a great and BIG character and presence in the dressing room. Good Luck mate Won everything at Chelsea and a proper LEGEND 👊🏻 🇷🇸

A photo posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on


Ivanovic leaves Chelsea having made 375 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals.

Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Read Next:
Ivanovic finalises move to Zenit
>
View our homepages for John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
John Terry pays tribute to "legend" Branislav Ivanovic
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Antonio Conte reveals Chelsea were never pursuing Celtic's Moussa Dembele
Ivanovic finalises move to ZenitMatic satisfied with point at AnfieldHowe: 'We failed to bring back Ake'Klopp: 'I could never be friends with Costa'Antonio Conte pleased with Liverpool draw
David Luiz: 'Chelsea unlucky not to win'Result: Liverpool, Chelsea share the pointsMoussa Dembele rules out Chelsea move?Team News: Sadio Mane back on Liverpool benchMane returns to Anfield ahead of Chelsea clash
> Chelsea Homepage
More Zenit St Petersburg News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
John Terry pays tribute to "legend" Branislav Ivanovic
 Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic completes move to Zenit St Petersburg from Chelsea
 Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic lands in Russia ahead of Zenit St Petersburg move
Baggies linked with Zenit defenderConte: 'We will try to respect Ivanovic'West Brom 'make last-ditch Ivanovic approach'Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'Witsel 'seals Chinese Super League move'
Juventus prepared to wait for Axel WitselLiverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsAxel Witsel: 'I will join Juventus'
> Zenit St Petersburg Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version