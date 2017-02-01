Chelsea captain John Terry pays tribute to the "legend" Branislav Ivanovic following his move to Zenit St Petersburg.

Chelsea captain John Terry has paid tribute to Branislav Ivanovic following the Serbian's exit from the club.

Ivanovic completed his move to Zenit St Petersburg on a two-and-a-half-year contract earlier today, ending a highly successful nine-year stay at Chelsea.

Much of his time at Stamford Bridge was spent playing alongside Terry in defence, with the pair winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League together.

Absolutely gutted to see Brana leave @chelseafc An unbelievable defender for us over the years and a great and BIG character and presence in the dressing room. Good Luck mate Won everything at Chelsea and a proper LEGEND 👊🏻 🇷🇸 A photo posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:04am PST



Ivanovic leaves Chelsea having made 375 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals.