General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Paul Merson: 'Summer sales could come back to haunt Chelsea'

Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
© Getty Images
Paul Merson suggests that Premier League champions Chelsea may live to regret selling Nathaniel Chalobah, Nemanja Matic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea may live to regret selling Nemanja Matic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah during the summer transfer window.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is understood to have been left largely frustrated by the lack of incoming arrivals at Stamford Bridge, despite landing Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater on deadline day.

Chelsea missed out on a number of first-choice targets, including proven striker Romelu Lukaku who opted for Manchester United, while Diego Costa is expected to get his move to former club Atletico Madrid in the coming hours.

Merson believes that it is the outgoing activity that could cost the Premier League champions most, though, telling Sky Sports News: "Diego Costa isn't going to play for Chelsea again. The manager will lose face if he comes back.

"And they didn't get Romelu Lukaku, so the big question is who will get all the goals? They've got to hope the move for Alvaro Morata works. I didn't think they needed a lot and Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko are good players.

"I would have given them a higher mark if they hadn't let Nemanja Matic move to Manchester United. I also wonder if Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah will come back to haunt them?"

Chelsea ended up spending the second-highest amount of any Premier League club following their final-day activity, handing over £202m in total.

Danny Drinkwater celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
Danny Drinkwater completes Chelsea move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Merson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Nemanja Matic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Conte, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Romelu Lukaku, Diego Costa, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Paul Merson: 'Summer sales could come back to haunt Chelsea'
 Loic Remy celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Report: Chelsea cancel contract of French striker Loic Remy
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Report: Diego Costa expected to get Atletico Madrid move before deadline
Barton 'embarrassed' for Barkley's agentZappacosta hopes to "settle in" quicklyDrinkwater relishing Kante reunionDanny Drinkwater completes Chelsea moveHull loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori
Barkley 'never had Chelsea medical'Chelsea complete Davide Zappacosta dealMoshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turnRoss Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snub
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 